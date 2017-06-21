My Biggest Passion – Sunny Overnights with Jeremy

Marquette, MI- June 21st, 2017- So I want to use this post as another outlet for you to get to know me. If you couldn’t tell yet, I am a bit of a sports fanatic. But this post is to reveal my favorite sport and my biggest passion. It is a sports that receives no publicity but is the most demanding a person can do.

That sport is wrestling. I grew up playing everything you can think of, hockey, baseball, soccer, basketball, you name it. When I got to high school I thought it was time to try something new. I’ll never forget the day I decided to give it a try, I was in my freshman history class and my teacher had a sign up sheet. After school I got a phone call from the head coach asking to come in the next evening. From that day on it was my life until recently.

I wrestled most of my high school career never reaching the state tournament. Though my junior year I was ranked 7th in the country at my weight class. My junior year, my season ended early due to my second knee injury. Then as I was getting ready for my final year, during the pre-season, I injured my other knee, causing my career to come to an end.

Once I was done with high school, I was entirely sure what I wanted to do with my life. The only thing I knew is that I wanted to coach. So for the next seven years of my life I was able to give back and teach kids all the things I had learned from the greatest sport I have ever known. The sport will teach someone so much about life, but the biggest thing it can teach you is that there are no limits to what you can do in life.

After about five years of coaching, some of the kids I coached always heard about how good I use to be. They came up to me with news one day that a local community college was bringing back their wrestling program, and convinced me I should give it one more shot. So with their encouragement, I decided to give it a go. I got in touch with the head coach, and registered at the school. To make it short, it was not easy getting back into the type of shape I needed to but I did it. At the end of the season, it all had paid off. I made it all the way to the national tournament in Texas.

There is so much that the sport has given me that I could never give enough back. I learned what hard work means, all of my friends I have today I have met through wrestling. I’ve stood up at their weddings, they will be standing in mine next year. If your kid has never tried it, I strongly recommend it. You won’t believe the effect it will have on them.

It was a pleasure spending the very early morning with you and I look forward to spending tomorrow's with you.

