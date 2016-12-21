UP Bargains Daily Deal Dec. 21 – Egg’s Nest Mini Storage

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Is your garage or basement getting a little too crowded? Can you not find a place to store everything and park your car? With winter here, it may be time to think about a storage unit at Egg’s Nest Mini Storage. There are two different size options available on the Shopping Show for you to choose from! A 10 x 20 unit for your larger storage needs, and a 5 x 10 for your smaller storage needs.

For only $100.75 you can have the 10 x 20 storage unit for three consecutive months! Egg’s Nest Mini Storage is located behind Baitplus in Gwinn on M-35 across from Gwinn High School.

Call us today at (906) 228-6800, or visit us online at UPBargains.com to purchase your 10 x 20 storage unit for 3 consecutive months. Originally priced at $180, but you can have it for $100.75!

