UP Bargains Daily Deal Dec. 22 – Brampton Bike & Ski

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Are you still looking for the perfect gift for your 5 to 10-year-old child this Holiday season? Look no further, Brampton Bike & Ski has a blue or pink specialized Hot Rock kids mountain bike! This bike features six speeds with a Shimano derailleur for easy shifting. Lightweight aluminum frame, perfect for a 5 to10-year-old, a suspension front fork for when they insist on jumping the curb.

Brampton Bike & Ski is located at 910 Delta Avenue in Gladstone, and is open from 10 am – 6 pm Monday through Friday, 10 am – 4 pm on Saturday, and closed on Sunday.

Call us today at (906) 228-6800, or visit us online at UPBargains.com to purchase either a blue or pink bike for your child this holiday season! Originally priced at $350, you can have it for ONLY $199!

