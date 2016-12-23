UP Bargains Daily Deal Dec. 23 – Marq-Tran

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Winter is in full swing, and driving around in the snow can get a little irritating. Why not take advantage of Marq-Tran? Marq-Tran makes stops all over the Marquette area for your convenience! The Shopping Show has 4 different options to choose from: 3 month general public, 3 month seniors, 1 month general public, and 1 month seniors. Make sure to grab yours soon, so you can get your last minute Christmas shopping done without the hassle!

Marq-Tran is located at 1325 Commerce Drive in Marquette, for more information you can check out their website marq-tran.com or call them at (906) 225-1112.

Call us at (906) 228-6800, or visit us online at UPBargains.com to purchase your Marq-Tran Pass for the general public for 3 months for ONLY $120! You save $60!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments