UP Bargains Daily Deal Jan. 5 – Wautier Wellness

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Need some help relaxing after the holidays? Wautier Wellness can help you out! With three convenient locations, and a professional staff you will relax in no time! The Shopping Show has a 1 hour full body massage certificate. Not only will a massage make you feel good, but there are a number of beneficial effects on both the body and the mind.

Call us today at (906) 228-6800, or visit us online at UPBargains.com and purchase your $60 1 hour body massage for ONLY $40!

Wautier Wellness has three locations: Marquette, Gwinn, and Ishpeming. To find out more about their services visit their website wautierwellness.com

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments