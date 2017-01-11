UP Bargains Daily Deal Jan. 11 – Sunny Daze Tanning

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Are you missing those sunny days? well head over to Sunny Daze Tanning to get your fix of vitamin D! Sunny Daze Tanning will get you back in that summer state of mind! Carrie st Sunny Daze has everything you need to get that summer glow back!

Call us at (906) 228-6800, or visit us online at UPBargains.com to purchase your $50 1 month unlimited tanning certificate for ONLY $32!

Sunny Daze Tanning is located at 1102 Lincoln Avenue in Marquette, and is open everyday but Sunday!

Give Carrie a call (906) 226-5257 to get more information on the beds available, products in stock, or schedule your first session!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments