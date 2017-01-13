UP Bargains Daily Deal Jan. 13 – Marq-Tran 3 Month Pass

Marquette, MI – (Great Lakes Radio) – Having trouble getting around in your own vehicle? Marq-Tran can come pick you up! With the 3 Month General Public Fixed Route Pass you will not have to worry about getting yourself around until the snow is almost gone! Marq-Tran offers convenient times and places for pick up!

Marq-Tran runs the following fixed routes daily : Mqt / Ish / Negaunee

Ishpeming Shopper

KI / Gwinn / Mqt

Negaunee Shuttle

Mqt Trowbridge

Mqt North-South Mall

Mqt Shopper Redeem with Dispatcher at office: 1325 Commerce Drive, Marquette; Monday-Friday 8-5; Saturday-Sunday 9-3. Call us today at (906) 228-6800, or visit us online at UPBargains.com to purchase your $180 3 Month Fixed Route certificate for ONLY $120!

