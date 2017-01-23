UP Bargains Daily Deal Jan. 23 – 5 Minutes 2 Go & Just Right Catering Certificates

Marquette, MI – January 23, 2017 – (Great Lakes Radio) – Have you heard about the new restaurant that opened in Gwinn recently? 5 Minutes 2 Go is the perfect place to stop for lunch. They’ll have your food out in just minutes and the portions are huge! 5 Minutes 2 Go and Just Right Catering are located right across from Gwinn High School. Stop in for breakfast or lunch, or just to pick up something sweet from their fresh baked good section.

Save when you stop in to 5 Minutes to 2 with $20 certificates from UPBargains.com. These certificates can be used for any item on the menu dine-in, take-out or catering!

Call us today at (906) 228-6800, or visit us online at UPBargains.com to purchase your $20 5 Minutes 2 Go Menu Certificate for ONLY $13!

5 Minutes 2 Go is located at 97 M-35 in Gwinn. The restaurant is open: Monday through Saturday 7am – 7pm and Sunday 7am – 2pm. Interested in catering? Give Michele a call at (906) 346-2656 or contact her on Facebook.

