UP Bargains Daily Deal Jan. 23 – 5 Minutes 2 Go & Just Right Catering Certificates
Marquette, MI – January 23, 2017 – (Great Lakes Radio) – Have you heard about the new restaurant that opened in Gwinn recently? 5 Minutes 2 Go is the perfect place to stop for lunch. They’ll have your food out in just minutes and the portions are huge! 5 Minutes 2 Go and Just Right Catering are located right across from Gwinn High School. Stop in for breakfast or lunch, or just to pick up something sweet from their fresh baked good section.
Save when you stop in to 5 Minutes to 2 with $20 certificates from UPBargains.com. These certificates can be used for any item on the menu dine-in, take-out or catering!
Call us today at (906) 228-6800, or visit us online at UPBargains.com to purchase your $20 5 Minutes 2 Go Menu Certificate for ONLY $13!
5 Minutes 2 Go is located at 97 M-35 in Gwinn. The restaurant is open: Monday through Saturday 7am – 7pm and Sunday 7am – 2pm. Interested in catering? Give Michele a call at (906) 346-2656 or contact her on Facebook.
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
