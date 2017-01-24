What is UPBargains.com? How Does it Work? Find Out Here!
Marquette, MI – January 24, 2017 – Stretch your dollars with the U.P.’s original Shopping Show!
Starting on a small AM station in Manistique the Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show has transformed into the most widespread shopping show in the Upper Peninsula. Every Tuesday 15,000 subscribes are emailed our modern newsletter providing them with updates on deals and savings around the Upper Peninsula.
The Shopping Show moved to Marquette in 1998, and since then, listeners have saved over 4 Million Dollars with Major Discount and the Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show!
Great Lakes Radio supports local businesses by actively promoting them on them every Wednesday on multiple stations and helping them introduce new products and services to their customers.
Check out all the great items and services for sale on UPbargains.com and let us help you stretch your dollars!
We made it easy! Just check out all of the great items and services for sale on UPBargains.com. For those fast moving items, buy right online with Paypal or reserve your certificates over the phone at (906) 228-6800! You can always stop in to our Marquette location – 3060 US-41 West, to pick up certificates as well.
To find out more about UPBargains.com and how it works, check out our detailed about us page!
Don’t forget to subscribe to our Shopping Show Newsletter. Have a product you’d like to get on the shopping show? Contact us!
