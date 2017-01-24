UP Bargains Daily Deal Jan. 24 – Ski Jumping Tournament Buttons
Marquette, MI – January 24, 2017 – Looking for a fun upcoming event in the community? Have you heard about the Suicide Hill Ski Jumping Tournament? Head out to Ishpeming to join ski jumpers from Finland, Norway, and Slovenia, plus jumpers from our own U.S. Ski Team for the 130th Annual Suicide Bowl Ski Jumping Tournament Tuesday, January 31st. The tournament is hosted by the Ishpeming Ski Club. Trial rounds start at 6pm with competition jumping to follow.
Hang out next to the bonfire to keep warm while watching international and U.S. ski jumpers participate in the U.S. Cup Ski Jumping Series! This even is perfect for the whole family. Enjoy the bonfire outside or warm up in the heated building complete with concessions and merchandise for sale.
Join us at the Ski Hill on Jan 31, 2017
To attend you have to get a Ski Jumping Tournament button! Shop Upbargains.com to order online or stop in to the Great Lakes Radio office in Marquette. Why pay full price when you don’t have to? With UPBargains.com, get your button for the discounted price of $6!
Office hours are Monday through Friday 8:30a to 5:00p. Only 33 buttons left! Office located at 3060 US-41 West, Marquette, MI 49855 – Right next to Super One Foods and the bowling alley.
