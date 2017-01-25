UPBargains Deal of the Day Jan. 25 – 3 Month Fixed Route Marq-Tran Passes
Marquette, MI – January 25, 2017 – Need to get around down, but you don’t have a car? UPBargains.com can help! Right now, we’ve got 3 month general public fixed route passes for Marq-Tran! The system has fixed routes that run daily all around the Marquette Area. 365 days a year, Marq-Tran is here for Marquette County Residents!
Get Your Marq-Tran Pass!
Fix Routes Include:
- Mqt / Ish / Negaunee
- Ishpeming Shopper
- KI / Gwinn / Mqt
- Negaunee Shuttle
- Mqt Trowbridge
- Mqt North-South Mall
- Mqt Shopper
You don’t have to bike miles to get where your going or walk for long periods of time to get somewhere! Hop on Marq-Tran.
Order online with UPbargains.com or come in to our office to pick up your certificate. Passes are redeemable with the Dispatcher at office: 1325 Commernce Drive, Marquette, MI 49855. Their office hours are Monday-Friday 8:00a – 5:00p and Saturday-Sunday 9a-3p.
