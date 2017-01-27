UPBargains Daily Deal Jan. 27 – Brand New to the Show – Red’z Bulgogi BBQ Sauce

Marquette, MI – January 27, 2017 – We’ve got a brand new item on the shopping show! Looking for some new flavor to cook with? Come in to Great Lakes Radio and pick up at bottle of Red’z Bulgogi BBQ Sauce.

After 15 years of perfecting the recipe, Theresa is finally bringing this amazing Korean inspired BBQ sauce to markets. Now you and your family can enjoy the delicious flavor made right here in the Upper Peninsula.

Tastes great on beef, pork, chicken, fish, rice, veggies – anything you can imagine! I got a jar for myself and tried it with my pork stir fry and rice. It was fantastic!

Come in and try a 16 fl. oz. bottle today for just $5.00!

Submit a comment about a certificate you'd like to see on our shopping show!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments