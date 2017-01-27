UPBargains Daily Deal Jan. 27 – Brand New to the Show – Red’z Bulgogi BBQ Sauce
Order Online or Come in and get your jar today!
Marquette, MI – January 27, 2017 – We’ve got a brand new item on the shopping show! Looking for some new flavor to cook with? Come in to Great Lakes Radio and pick up at bottle of Red’z Bulgogi BBQ Sauce.
After 15 years of perfecting the recipe, Theresa is finally bringing this amazing Korean inspired BBQ sauce to markets. Now you and your family can enjoy the delicious flavor made right here in the Upper Peninsula.
Tastes great on beef, pork, chicken, fish, rice, veggies – anything you can imagine! I got a jar for myself and tried it with my pork stir fry and rice. It was fantastic!
Come in and try a 16 fl. oz. bottle today for just $5.00!
Submit a comment about a certificate you'd like to see on our shopping show!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments