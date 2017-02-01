UPBargains Deal of the Day – Feb 1 – Da Yoopers Tourist Trap Certificate

Marquette, Michigan – February 1, 2017 – Thinking outside the box this Valentines Day? Get that special person in your life a special gift from Da Yoopers Tourist Trap in Ishpeming!

Today until Sunday get a $10 certificate for 50% off at UPBargains.com!

The $10 Gift Certificate good toward any in-store purchase.

See their large selection of watches (all types), many different kinds of knives, a complete line of clothing for all ages, special department of man stuff – stuff just for men, Mugs of all kinds with your favorite sayings, and hats – even a hat that looks like a pizza!

Get your favorite political toilet paper – they have Hillary, Obama, and Trump!

They also have a great selection of shirts with sayings like Be a Yooper Man, Don’t Make Me Call Grandma, and The UP is Calling I Must Go.

For you Packers, Lions, or Tigers fans, a whole line of sports memorabilia. Don’t forget to stop at their rock shop to see the large selection for all collectors. You’ll find some great gifts in this unique store.

Order online with UPbargains.com or come in to our office to pick up your certificate. Passes are redeemable with the Dispatcher at office: 1325 Commernce Drive, Marquette, MI 49855. Their office hours are Monday-Friday 8:00a – 5:00p and Saturday-Sunday 9a-3p.

