UPBargains.com Daily Deal – Feb. 2 – $10 UP North Lodge Menu Certificates

Marquette, MI – February 2, 2017 – Ever been to the UP North Lodge in Gwinn? Well, this weekend is the perfect time to get on over! They’re featuring a 10 FOOT TV for Sunday’s big game and inviting everyone in to watch. Make sure before you head over though that you drop in to see us at Great Lakes Radio. We’ve got the UP North Lodge on our shopping show and the saves are great! Enjoy a 40% discount on $10 UP North Lodge menu certificates. You can even use two at a time to maximize your savings!

You can reserve your certificate online at UPBargains.com, call at (906) 228-6800 or come into our Marquette office – 3060 US-41 West.

Enjoy some great food and a good game, while saving some money. It’s Upbargains.com – Easy Shopping, Great Discounts

Only 6 certificates left in stock!

To talk to Sally at the UP North Lodge, call (906) 346-9815 or visit their website. And right now, all snowmobilers will receive an extra 10% off their food during the 2016-2017 snowmobile season! (Note – May not be usable with certificates)

