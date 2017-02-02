UPBargains.com Daily Deal – Feb. 2 – $10 UP North Lodge Menu Certificates
Marquette, MI – February 2, 2017 – Ever been to the UP North Lodge in Gwinn? Well, this weekend is the perfect time to get on over! They’re featuring a 10 FOOT TV for Sunday’s big game and inviting everyone in to watch. Make sure before you head over though that you drop in to see us at Great Lakes Radio. We’ve got the UP North Lodge on our shopping show and the saves are great! Enjoy a 40% discount on $10 UP North Lodge menu certificates. You can even use two at a time to maximize your savings!
You can reserve your certificate online at UPBargains.com, call at (906) 228-6800 or come into our Marquette office – 3060 US-41 West.
Enjoy some great food and a good game, while saving some money. It’s Upbargains.com – Easy Shopping, Great Discounts
Only 6 certificates left in stock!
To talk to Sally at the UP North Lodge, call (906) 346-9815 or visit their website. And right now, all snowmobilers will receive an extra 10% off their food during the 2016-2017 snowmobile season! (Note – May not be usable with certificates)
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments