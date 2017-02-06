UPBargains.com Daily Deal Feb. 6 – Certificates to Midtown Bakery & Cafe
Marquette, MI – February 6, 2017 – Looking for a good place to grab lunch or some sweets? Check out Midtown Bakery & Cafe! Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Negaunee just off the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, Midtown Bakery is home of the “Almost World Famous Cheesecake”!
They offer homemade baked goods, soups, salads and sandwiches. Enjoy a fun atmosphere while snacking on one of their award winning desserts! Visit UPbargains.com to shop local and save. You can save 40% on our $10 menu certificates to Midtown right now! Order online, call at (906) 228-6800 or stop in to our office in Marquette!
Visit today!
Which over 100 flavors of cheesecake, pies, tortes, cookies and other cakes, with gluten free & vegan options, you won’t have any trouble spending your certificate – just trouble deciding what you want!
There is a limit of one per person per visit and these are not valid for wedding cakes!
Contact Midtown at 475-0064 or stop in at 317 Iron St Negaunee, Michigan
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments