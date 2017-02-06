UPBargains.com Daily Deal Feb. 6 – Certificates to Midtown Bakery & Cafe

Marquette, MI – February 6, 2017 – Looking for a good place to grab lunch or some sweets? Check out Midtown Bakery & Cafe! Located in the heart of Historic Downtown Negaunee just off the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, Midtown Bakery is home of the “Almost World Famous Cheesecake”!

They offer homemade baked goods, soups, salads and sandwiches. Enjoy a fun atmosphere while snacking on one of their award winning desserts! Visit UPbargains.com to shop local and save. You can save 40% on our $10 menu certificates to Midtown right now! Order online, call at (906) 228-6800 or stop in to our office in Marquette!

Which over 100 flavors of cheesecake, pies, tortes, cookies and other cakes, with gluten free & vegan options, you won’t have any trouble spending your certificate – just trouble deciding what you want!

There is a limit of one per person per visit and these are not valid for wedding cakes!

Contact Midtown at 475-0064 or stop in at 317 Iron St Negaunee, Michigan

