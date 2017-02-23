UPBargains Daily Deal F eb. 23 – $10 Certificates to Thill’s Fish House!

Marquette, MI – February 23, 2017 – If you live in Marquette you know Thill’s Fish House. Thill’s is back on the Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show and we’re discounting prices to make your savings even better! Ted at Thill’s Fish House always has an amazing stock of fresh fish including whitefish, salmon, shrimp, tuna, lobster, cod, trout, and more.

Get the best fish around for your home cooked dinner.

Purchase a $10 certificate to Thill’s with convenient online ordering, give us a call at (906) 228-6800 or stop into our Marquette office. Right now when you get the certificate form our shopping show say 25% at get the $10 certificate for just $7.50.

Hurry and order now, only 6 left!

Thill’s is open Monday-Friday 8am-5:30pm and Saturdays 9am-4pm and located at 250 E Main Street, Marquette, MI 49855.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments