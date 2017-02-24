UPBargains Daily Deal Feb. 24 – Specialized Kids Mountain Bike in Pink or Blue

Marquette, MI – February 24, 2017 – It may not seem like it, but spring really is just around the corner. And spring is the perfect time to buy a bike! We’ve got two Specialized Hot Rock Kids Mountain Bikes on our Shopping Show – a pretty pink one and a bright blue one. These bikes are the perfect size and weight for a 5 to 10-year-old.

These beautiful bikes are each worth $350, but you can get them from UPBargains.com for only $200 each! You save $150, and your kiddo gets a quality bike that will last for years. These bikes even come with a lifetime frame warranty!

Once the snow melts, these bikes won’t last long on the Shopping Show, so go to UPBargains.com and check out the Specialized Kids Mountain Bike in Pink or Blue from Brampton Bike & Ski in Gladstone!

Next time the great outdoors calls you, whether its on the slopes or on the trail, visit Brampton Bike & Ski in Gladstone.

