UPBargains Daily Deal Feb. 24 – Specialized Kids Mountain Bike in Pink or Blue
This pretty pink mountain bike from Brampton Bike & Ski is ready to roll!
Marquette, MI – February 24, 2017 – It may not seem like it, but spring really is just around the corner. And spring is the perfect time to buy a bike! We’ve got two Specialized Hot Rock Kids Mountain Bikes on our Shopping Show – a pretty pink one and a bright blue one. These bikes are the perfect size and weight for a 5 to 10-year-old.
These beautiful bikes are each worth $350, but you can get them from UPBargains.com for only $200 each! You save $150, and your kiddo gets a quality bike that will last for years. These bikes even come with a lifetime frame warranty!
Once the snow melts, these bikes won’t last long on the Shopping Show, so go to UPBargains.com and check out the Specialized Kids Mountain Bike in Pink or Blue from Brampton Bike & Ski in Gladstone!
Next time the great outdoors calls you, whether its on the slopes or on the trail, visit Brampton Bike & Ski in Gladstone.
A member of the Great Lakes Radio family since 2013, Nancy can be found working in the web department and helping write scripts for production. When not hard at work writing and editing, if this Sriracha enthusiast isn't experimenting in her kitchen, she can usually be found with her nose in a book or in front of a computer keeping up with her favorite blogs, researching topics for future articles, and playing World of Warcraft... FOR THE HORDE! (BattleTag: GingrMadness#1559)
Nancy's days of chasing little ones around are over for now, but she looks forward to chasing her brand new grandson Liam Michael around (and spoiling him absolutely rotten)!
Always in search of a good red and a great read (or a great red and a mediocre read), Nancy welcomes your suggestions on either.
Latest posts by Nancy (see all)
