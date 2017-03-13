UPBargains Daily Deal March 13 – $25 and $10 Certificates to Morrison’s Gift Shop!

Ishpeming, MI March 13, 2017 – It’s March and that means spring is right around the corner… sort of. Maybe? Brighten someone’s day with a little spring joy from Morrison’s Gift Shop in Ishpeming. They have Bullfrog candles, Precious Moments figurines, Jim Shore Figurines, Foundations Figurines, Camille Beckman lotions, and more!

UPBargains.com has certificates for Morrison’s Gift Shop in $25 and $10 amounts at 40% off! Shop to your heart’s content and save 40% off fine collectibles, watches, costume jewelry, baby gifts, and many other beautiful items. Morrison’s Gift Shop also has a new scent of Naked Bee Hand and Body Lotion – Jasmine and Honey! Stop by and try it out!

Stop into Morrison’s Gift Shop in Ishpeming and find the perfect gift to bring a little sunshine into someone’s life. Morrison’s Gift Shop is located inside UPHS Bell in Ishpeming. Hours are Monday-Friday 10 am to 5 pm and Saturday 10 am to 2 pm. Limit one Shopping Show certificate per visit.

