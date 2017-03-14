UPBargains Daily Deal March 14 – $25 Aurora Piercing Boutique Certificates
$25 certificates to Aurora Piercing Boutique in downtown Marquette
Marquette, MI – March 14, 2017 – Today we’re happy to announce a brand new item to the shopping show from a brand new company! Aurora Piercing Boutique just opened in downtown Marquette. Chris Gonyou’s shop is very specifically because he was one of the only two members of the Association of Professional Piercers in the Upper Peninsula.
Aurora Piercing Boutique’s most common piercings are the ear, nose, and belly button, but they also pierce other areas of the body! So whether you want some new jewelry for a piercing you already have or you’re looking to get a brand new hole, Aurora Piercing and Boutique is the past to visit!
Now, with Upbargains.com, you can save when you stop by the store with $25 certificates to be used on any purchase including piercing, jewelry, or art. With 40% each certificate, you get $25 certificates for just $15.00!
Chris’ shop features Glass wear, Neo Metal, BVLA, Anato Metal, and Niobium Custom Jewelry. All of which are hypo-allergenic and made of the highest quality materials.
Save for you, support for them. Upbargains.com.
-
-
Safe piercing with Chris at Aurora Piercing Boutique
-
-
One of the only UP APP certified piercers.
-
-
They’re clean and safe!
-
-
Some of the gorgeous jewelry you can get at Aurora.
-
-
A sneak peak at their new building in Marquette!
-
-
A shot from the outside – 110 N Third Street, Marquette
(Sunny.FM does not claim photo rights – all photos from Aurora Piercing Boutique Facebook Page)
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments