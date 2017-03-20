UPBargains Daily Deal March 20 – $10 Certificate from 340 Antiques & Eclectic Decor
Negaunee, MI – March 20, 2017 – If you’re looking for some unique pieces for your home or business, come browse 340 Antiques & Eclectic Decor, a small antique mall with a variety of vintage and used items. Owner Lynndee Hanson works with seven different dealers and 340 Antiques has a huge selection of vintage and used items, include vinyl records!
Save 30% on this $10 Certificate – It’s just $7 on UPBargains.com!
Find vintage clothing, rugs, jewelry, china, linens, old bottles, and more. There’s even a “man cave” where you can find hunting and fishing gear and a large selection of sports memorabilia.
Stretch your dollar with a $10 Certificate from UPBargains and save 30%. You can even use two certificates at the same time.
