UPBargains Daily Deal April 4 – $25 Marquette TaeKwon-Do Certificates Dojo Membership

Marquette, MI – April 4, 2017 – Looking to pick up a new hobby? Why not try TaeKwon-Do? Brand new to your shopping show is Marquette TaeKwon-Do. This dojo will help you achieve your fitness and TaeKwon-Do goals! If you or your child are just starting out they can help you learn balance and skills. Whether you’re looking for a new place to train, or looking to learn the basics, Marquette TaeKown-Do can help you no matter your level. They offer a wide variety of classes from Youth to Adult with skilled instructors to oversee your training.

Now when you know Marquette TaeKwon-Do, you can use a $25 certificate toward a membership from Upbargains.com! Get the certificate with us for just $17.50 on a $25 value and put it toward your training as a new student.

To get this Certificate call 906-227-7777 or purchase online at your convenience.

Marquette TaeKwon-Do has a new location at 1310 South Front Street, Marquette Michigan. 49855

