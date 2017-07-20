Deal of the Day – July 20, 2017 – $10 Gift Certificate for All Seasons Floral and Gifts
Marquette, MI – July 20, 2017 – Living in the Upper Peninsula can make it hard to find flowers year round. This can be a problem if your work-space is drab and boring, or you would just like to send an “I love you” to a family member. All Seasons Floral and Gifts has flowers year round to help you give a smile anytime! UPbargains.com is offering a $10 gift certificate for only $6.
With the purchase of this $6 dollar gift certificate with a $10 value, you can stop by All Seasons Floral and Gifts to look at all there high quality floral and gift items.
Make a loved one smile! Tune into our Wednesday UPbargains shopping show running live from 9-11am on Sunny 101.9, or stream LIVE. You can purchase your $10 gift certificate for All Seasons Floral and Gifts at UPbargains.com.
Call ahead to get your custom arrangement at (906) 485-6662. All Seasons Floral and Gifts is located at 1702 Ash St, Ishpeming, MI 49849.
