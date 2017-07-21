Deal of the Day – July 20, 2017 – $15 Gift Certificate for The Cookie Jar- Greek Treats and More

Marquette, MI – July 21, 2017 – Have you ever been that person who has showed up to an office party or family event with the worst dish? You’re caught continuously walking by your dish hoping someone has taken some, unfortunately they have not. You should have went and visited The Cookie Jar- Greek Treats and More. UPbargains.com is offering a $15 gift certificate for just $10 to help your treat be the best.

Purchasing this $10 gift certificate with a $15 value gives your the dish the opportunity to be moved to the front of the table at every party. The Cookie Jar- Greek Treats and More custom makes cookies, cakes, and treats for any occasion. Their talented artisan bakers and designers work extremely hard to make your vision of a unique dessert come true.

Leave your party guests asking for more! Tune into our Wednesday Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show running live from 9-11am on Sunny 101.9, or stream LIVE. You can purchase your $10 certificate with a $15 value for The Cookie Jar- Greek Treats and More at UPbargains.com.

Call ahead to order your custom made treats at (906) 225-0110. The Cookie Jar- Greek Treats and More is located at 1015 N. Third Street, Marquette, MI 49855.

