Deal of the Day – July 25, 2017 – $25 General Admission – I Love The 90s: The Party Continues

Marquette, MI – July 25, 2017 – “This is How We Do it” on our Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show! We have a $25 ticket for general admission into Green Bay’s Resch Center’s – I Love The 90s: The Party Continues.

Touring for the first time in 15 years, the hit girl band TLC returns! The best selling American girl group of all time is coming to Green Bay to bring back the 90’s. TLC has won numerous prestigious awards including five GRAMMY awards. If you would like to go back in time to listen to some of your favorite bands you can purchase $25 general admission tickets at upbargains.com.

Expect to hear chart-topping hits like Creep, Waterfalls, No Scrubs, Unpretty, Every Morning, Someday, O.P.P., Hip Hop Hooray, No Diggity, Just a Friend, This is How We Do It, I Swear, Things That Make You Go Hmmmm… and more during this fun-filled night out!

Spend the evening at Green Bay’s Resch Center singing along with award winning music. I can guarantee there will be “No Scrubs” there to put a damper on the party. Tune into our Wednesday Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show running live from 9-11am on Sunny 101.9, or stream LIVE. You can purchase your $25 general admission tickets at UPbargains.com.

For more information on gold tickets, seating, and directions you can visit their website.

Or visit them on Facebook.

Featured image provided by the Green Bay Resch Center

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments