Deal of the Day – July 26, 2017 – $3 Homemade Spaghetti & Meatballs in Sauce from Mama Russo’s

Marquette, MI – July 26, 2017 – Disney’s “Lady and the Tramp” is the first thing that comes to my mind when I hear the word “spaghetti.” Two dogs in love connecting over a big bowl of delicious and saucy spaghetti! Imagine the love connection if they were eating a 20 oz. Frozen Homemade Spaghetti & Meatballs in Sauce from Mama Russo’s. Our Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show is offering a $3 certificate with a $5 value.

Do you have a hearty appetite? Then this deal is for you! Mama Russo’s makes homemade and authentic Italian food. You can find Mama Russo’s homemade quality foods in your local grocery store’s meat department, Deli and Frozen foods section. Some of their most popular dishes include Cudighi Sausage, Taffy Apple Salad, Fettuccini Salad, Greek Salad, and Gnocchi In Meat Sauce. Yum!

Make your love connection! If you would like to purchase your $3 certificate with a $5 value for Homemade Spaghetti & Meatballs in Sauce, you can tune into our Wednesday Great Lakes Radio Shopping Show running live from 9-11am on Sunny 101.9, or stream LIVE. You can also purchase your certificate at UPbargains.com.

For more information on Italian products made by Mama Russo’s you can visit their website. Or visit them on Facebook page.

