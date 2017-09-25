UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Custom Sign or Tray Painting Class with A&C Designs in Negaunee

Marquette, MI – September 25, 2017 – Looking for something to do with a group of friends or the family? Maybe you’ve always wanted to take up painting. A&C Designs is the perfect chance to great a custom sign to put a personal touch on your home.

Crystal and Andy at A&C Designs offer fun, interactive painting class for just $30.00 on UPBargains.com. Use this certificate and paint a sign or tray of your choice for your home or as a great custom gift! Use this $45 value to join a group painting class or call ahead to ask about a private painting class.

Purchase your A&C Design Painting Class certificate from UPBargains.com with PayPal then swing by our Marquette office off US-41 or have the certificate sent in the mail.

Classes are limited by availability so buy your painting class certificate and call 458-0892 to schedule your class with Crystal and Andy.

