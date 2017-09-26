UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Save $100 on a Briggs & Stratton 3500 Watt Generator

Marquette, MI – September 26, 2017 – Fall is well underway and snow is to follow. Get prepared for those harsh U.P. winters with this tough Briggs & Stratton 3500 watt generator! Coming from Bergdahl’s in Skandia, UPBargains.com has this portable generator discounted to save almost $100!

There’s a 220 outlet and a 120 outlet and both can be run at the same time. It’s light enough that you can roll it around and move it where you need it. Take it to camp or set it up at your house. With a 2-year limited warranty included, this Briggs & Stratton generator will keep the lights on!

Purchase from UPBargains.com and save 21% on a new generator from Bergdahl’s. With a hundred years’ combined experience and all the know-how, the experts at Bergdahl’s in Skandia know what is right for you. You’ll find Bergdahl’s midway between Escanaba and Marquette right on US 41.

