UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Rock the FRT General Admissions Tickets for October 14

Marquette, MI – September 27, 2017 – It’s time to Rock the Forest Roberts Theatre! Don’t miss this musical battle that celebrates local bands coming together to compete for a cash prize. This night of music is sure to get you out of your seat and on your feet.
Attend Rock the FRT, Saturday, October 14th.
Now on UPBargains.com you can get a general admission ticket to Rock the FRT for 33% off! Suitable for all ages, this is a great show to see while on a date, or with the family! Showing Saturday, October 14th from 7:30 pm – 10 pm at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre, come down for the show and enjoy the music.
Visit UPBargains.com to purchase your ticket then pick it up at our office at 3060 US-41 in Marquette. For move information, visit the FRT website.
