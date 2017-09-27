UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Rock the FRT General Admissions Tickets for October 14

Marquette, MI – September 27, 2017 – It’s time to Rock the Forest Roberts Theatre! Don’t miss this musical battle that celebrates local bands coming together to compete for a cash prize. This night of music is sure to get you out of your seat and on your feet.

Now on UPBargains.com you can get a general admission ticket to Rock the FRT for 33% off! Suitable for all ages, this is a great show to see while on a date, or with the family! Showing Saturday, October 14th from 7:30 pm – 10 pm at NMU’s Forest Roberts Theatre, come down for the show and enjoy the music.

Visit UPBargains.com to purchase your ticket then pick it up at our office at 3060 US-41 in Marquette. For move information, visit the FRT website.

UPBargains.com saving you $4,000,000 and counting since 1998!

