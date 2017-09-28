UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Save $200 on Vehicle Lettering with Graphics from Icon Sign Company

Marquette, MI – September 28, 2017 – Need a new vehicle wrap or lettering? Formerly Leutz Sign Company, Icon Sign Company has younger, fresher, brighter ideas. Now you can get those ideas while saving big with UPBargains.com.

UPBargains.com has certificates good for $800 of vehicle lettering with graphics. The certificate includes everything you could want – any color, any words. Give Icon an idea of what you’re looking for and you’ll get your new look faster than ever.

Buy from UPBargains.com and save over $200 on your new vehicle design. Visit UPBargains.com or purchase the certificate at Great Lakes Radio then head over to Icon Sign Company located on US-41 in Negaunee Township across from Power Sports.

