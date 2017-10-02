UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $10 Certificates to Susie Q’s Antiques in Ishpeming
Marquette, MI – October 2, 2017 – With the thousands of treasures offered at Susie Q’s Antiques in Ishpeming, they are sure to have something for everyone! Pick up a $10 certificate to Susie Q’s Antiques as a gift for someone else or shop for yourself!
Susie Q’s is located at 200 S Main Street in Ishpeming.
Susie Q’s features everything from clothing, hunting gear, fishing equipment, china, trinkets, nick-nacks, vests, jackets, and lots more. Susie Q’s also carries a great line of beautiful gently used jewelry. Plus if you’re lucky you’ll find a great deal on a Stormy Kromer!
Purchase your $10 Susie Q’s Certificate from UPBargains.com for 40% off! At just $6.00 you can purchase easily on-line with Paypal then pick up the certificate in store on the way out to Ishpeming.
Susie Q’s is located at 200 S Main Street in Ishpeming. Call at (906) 869-2807
Show now and save with UPBargains.com!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments