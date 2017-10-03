UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $25 Hereford and Hops Certificates
Marquette, MI – October 3, 2017 – Are you heading to Upper Hand Brewery this Friday for Plaidurday? Why not stop in to Hereford and Hops for a bite to eat after? Relax and enjoy a meal with Hereford & Hops Steakhouse and Brewpub. They are dedicated to continuing the tradition of the classic “neighborhood pub.” Hereford and Hops prides themselves on fresh food. Their meals are made with only the finest and freshest ingredients available, using local products as much as possible.
Get a certificate from Hereford and Hops
Save on your a juicy steak, a tasty sandwich, or a dish of pasta with a $25 Hereford and Hops Certificate from UPBargains.com. Purchase from our on-line store and pick up at our Marquette location at 3060 US-41.
Hereford and Hops is located at 624 Ludington St. in Escanaba, MI 49829. Give them a call at (906) 789-1945.
