UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Baraga County Beer Festival Admission Tickets

Marquette, MI – October 4, 2017 – Looking for something fun to do this weekend? Take a trip over to L’Anse, enjoy the beautiful fall colors and try some Michigan Brews at the 2nd Annual Baraga County Beer Fest. The Baraga County Chamber of Commerce is will be hosting the event at the Waterfront Park in L’Anse this Saturday, October 7th from 1-5pm!

The festival will give you a chance to taste some Michigan craft brews, Algomah Acres Honey House Meadery, and listen to music by KDL Entertainment. Food vendors will also be on site to complement your palate with delicious food from Dogfather’s, Skipper’s, and Pizza Shack.

Tickets purchasable on UPBargains.com at 20% off get anyone 21 years old or up into the festival to try out brews from all across Michigan! Beer Fest tickets also include $10 in free play from Ojibwa Casino in Baraga where a free shuttle will be running to and from the festival hourly.

Visit the Waterfront Park in beautiful downtown L’Anse for Beer Fest 2017 rain or shine! Purchase your ticket ahead of time with UPBargains.com! Pick up your ticket from our Marquette office sometime this week and head out to L’Anse for the weekend!

Beer Fest Brewery List:

Blackrocks, New Holland, Breckenridge, New Belgium, Small Town, Blakes Cider, Right Brain, Leinenkugel, Saugutuck, Shorts, Ore Docks, Cognition, Tripelroot Brewing, Great Lakes Brewing, Lagunitas, Bells, Founders, Keweenaw Brewing Company, Gitche Gumee Ciderworks, Upper Hand and a mixed table with: Elysian, 10 Barrel Brewery, Spiked Seltzer, and Goose Island.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments