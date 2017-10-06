UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $20 Certificates to Straight Line Archery in Ishpeming

Marquette, MI – October 6, 2017 – Bow hunting season is underway but your bow my need a tune up! Straight Line Archery in Ishpeming is the most complete archery pro shop in the Upper Peninsula.

Owners Shelley Saxwold and Randall Wellings are not only passionate about archery, but seasoned competitive pros too. Straight Line Archery offers customers exceptional personalized service whether you are the hunter preparing and testing equipment for the current bow season! Straight line Archery provides all the ingredients necessary to achieve total satisfaction.

Straight Line Archery offers professional coaching, full bow and arrow tune-ups, along with standard service and maintenance work, open shooting lanes, 3D and Target leagues, and a well stocked Pro-Shop with experienced staff to accommodate any archery enthusiast needs.

Right now you can save 40% when you visit Straight Line when you pick up a $20 Certificate to the shop through UPBargains.com! Purchase from the comfort of your home with our on-line store, pick it up in Marquette or have it mailed right to your door.

Straight Line Archery is located 1702 Ashe Street #4 in Ishpeming, MI! Call Shelley and Randall at (906) 486-6845 with questions or special orders.

