UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Family Passes to the U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette
Marquette, MI – October 5, 2017 – The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is a place for friends to wonder and grow! Grab the whole family and head over to Baraga Avenue for visit the U.P. Children’s Museum for the day. The museum has constantly changing exhibits so your kids always get a new experience!
Save on your next trip to the U.P. Children’s Museum with UPBargains.com.
UPBargains.com can save you a trip for the whole family with Family Addmission Passes! Good for up to 10 people, this certificate gets you and the family into Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum to experience all that they have to offer kids of all ages any day of the week!
Join the fun during exciting monthly events such as Kid Bizness, School of Rock, Lizardry, Domino’s Pizza Thursday, Mr. Jim’s Toddler Club House, 818 Media, WOW Animation, and Creativity Series.
Just purchase form UPBargains.com to save on your trip and pick up the certificate at our Marquette office off US-41!
Going for the first time? The U.P. Children’s Museum is located at 123 W Baraga Avenue in Marquette. Call ahead to learn about more programs the facility has top offer at (906) 226-3911.
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
