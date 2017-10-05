UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Family Passes to the U.P. Children’s Museum in Marquette

Marquette, MI – October 5, 2017 – The Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum is a place for friends to wonder and grow! Grab the whole family and head over to Baraga Avenue for visit the U.P. Children’s Museum for the day. The museum has constantly changing exhibits so your kids always get a new experience!

UPBargains.com can save you a trip for the whole family with Family Addmission Passes! Good for up to 10 people, this certificate gets you and the family into Upper Peninsula Children’s Museum to experience all that they have to offer kids of all ages any day of the week!

Join the fun during exciting monthly events such as Kid Bizness, School of Rock, Lizardry, Domino’s Pizza Thursday, Mr. Jim’s Toddler Club House, 818 Media, WOW Animation, and Creativity Series.

Just purchase form UPBargains.com to save on your trip and pick up the certificate at our Marquette office off US-41!

Going for the first time? The U.P. Children’s Museum is located at 123 W Baraga Avenue in Marquette. Call ahead to learn about more programs the facility has top offer at (906) 226-3911.

