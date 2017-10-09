UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day – Sam’s Shoe Repair Certificates 40% Off

Marquette, MI – October 9, 2017 – Did you break the zipper on your favorite pair of boots? Get a rip or tear, maybe a hole in the sole? Doesn’t matter what the damage, bring it to Sam’s Shoe, a store with over 40 years of experience!

You don’t even have to leave in Marquette! Sam delivers to 15 cities across the UP including Houghton, Escanaba, Iron Mountain, St. Ignace, and Menominee. Don’t leave your sole mates behind, get a $5 certificate to Sam’s Shoe Repair from UPBargains.com. This 40% off deal will have you saving money on your next shoe repair. Just visit UPBargains.com and purchase your certificate with our easy to use on-line store, then pick it up from our Marquette office or have it mailed to your home.

Sam’s is located at 304 N 3rd St, in Marquette, MI. Give them a call with any questions at (906) 226-9087.

