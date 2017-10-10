UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $45 Brentwood Motor Inn 2-Bed Room Certificates
Marquette, MI – October 10, 2017 – Have friends or family coming up for the Fall colors? While it is nice having family over, fitting everyone into your home can be a struggle. Hotels are always an option, but burn a hole through the wallet!
Save 36% off one a one night stay at Brentwood Motor Inn in Marquette
Now you can have the family up and have a cheaper option that isn’t your own home! UPBargains.com has certificates for a 2-bed room at the Brentwood Motor Inn. Conveniently located on US-41 across from Buffalo Wild Wings in Marquette, Brentwood is a homey inn with cable TV, wireless internet, microwave, refrigerator, continental breakfast, and at your door parking. You can even use the certificate as a discount and pay the difference to upgrade to a large fully furnished room with a living room, dining room and kitchen!
Purchase your certificate on UPBargains.com with our easy to use on-line store and reserve a room with owner Ed Ellison. Pick up the certificate at our Marquette office, right up the road from Brentwood, or have it mailed to your home.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments