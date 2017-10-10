UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $45 Brentwood Motor Inn 2-Bed Room Certificates

Marquette, MI – October 10, 2017 – Have friends or family coming up for the Fall colors? While it is nice having family over, fitting everyone into your home can be a struggle. Hotels are always an option, but burn a hole through the wallet!

Now you can have the family up and have a cheaper option that isn’t your own home! UPBargains.com has certificates for a 2-bed room at the Brentwood Motor Inn. Conveniently located on US-41 across from Buffalo Wild Wings in Marquette, Brentwood is a homey inn with cable TV, wireless internet, microwave, refrigerator, continental breakfast, and at your door parking. You can even use the certificate as a discount and pay the difference to upgrade to a large fully furnished room with a living room, dining room and kitchen!

Purchase your certificate on UPBargains.com with our easy to use on-line store and reserve a room with owner Ed Ellison. Pick up the certificate at our Marquette office, right up the road from Brentwood, or have it mailed to your home.

