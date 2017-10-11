UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: 43-Inch Hisense Smart TV from Rent-All

Marquette, MI – October 11, 2017 – Making the move to a new place? Maybe you have a TV but it’s not very impressive. Well, check out this Hisense 43-inch Smart TV! It’s the perfect screen-size for your guest bedroom, exercise room or a dorm room. Watch your favorite shows or sports competitions through true-to-life colors from the 1080p resolution and full array LED backlight that provides more uniform lighting. Whether you’re watching the next big game or playing Call of Duty with your friends, the picture stays clear and crisp!

This must-have TV also offers more features such as Netflix and other pre-loaded popular apps, a web browser to surf the Internet, built-in WiFi and numerous ports to connect external devices. A quad-core processor gives you faster performance as you surf the web or switch between live TV and apps. The H5 is more than just smart… it’s super smart!

Now you can be smart too by taking this deal to save you $200! UPBargains.com has this 43-inch beauty discounted to just $399! Visit UPbargains.com to purchase your new TV and pick ‘er up at our office, 3060 US-41, Marquette, MI 49855!

