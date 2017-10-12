UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: 3-Hour Design Consulation with KADU Designs
Marquette, MI – October 12, 2017 – If you’re looking to reorganize and remodel your home, you could just wing it, but talking to someone who knows what they’re doing might be a better idea! Katherine DuVernois from KADU Designs puts her years of experience and creative abilities to work to design the custom works of art that you’ve always dreamed of.
Redesign your home with Katherine at KADU Designs while saving big with UPBargains.com.
Located at 610 N. Third Street in Marquette’s historic east side, KADU Designs is an interior design studio that offers creative consulting for interior, exterior, residential, and light commercial projects. The studio also offers many products including Michigan Ceramics, Reclaimed Barnwood Cabinetry, and Custom Drapery that is made in Michigan, the U.P. and Northern Wisconsin.
Use a 3-hour Design Consultation certificate from KADU to work with Katherine to bring your ideas to life. Discounted by 20%, you get this certificate and a 3-hour consultation for just $180! Buy your certificate online with UPBargains.com and then pick it up from our office on your way into town to meet with Katherine!
KADU Designs welcomes customers to visit the studio during normal business hours, Tuesdays 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Wednesdays 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. or call (906) 362-8440 to set up an appointment.
