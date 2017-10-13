UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: DR Tow Behind Grader from OK Rentals
Marquette, MI – October 13, 2017 – UPBargains.com has you covered! We’ve got a brand new 2016 DR Tow Behind Grader for sale from OK Rentals that will help you get the job done. Use your car, truck, 4-wheeler, or tractor to tow this grader. The remote control actuated blade adjusts the height on the machine, so you can pick it up at the end of the spot you want to grade and turn around without tearing up the grass, and then set it back down when you want to grade again.
Fix your driveway or put in a new arena at the farm with a new grader from OK Rentals.
The 23247 model sells for $1,200 and we’ve got it $200 off! At just $1,000 you get this new grader and the battery charger, plus a 2-year DR warranty! It comes with a weight box to add rock or concrete weight, plus two hitches, a ball style, and pin style. Fix bumpy roads or that driveway at camp. It features 48-inch carbide teeth to loosen the gravel and the dirt with a grader blade on back.
Purchase online from UPBargains.com and pick it up at our office, 3060 US-41, Marquette, MI 49855!
