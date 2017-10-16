UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $15 Certificates to Country Garden Quilts in Ishpeming
Marquette, MI – October 16, 2017 – Are you feeling crafty? Make you’re looking to put a nice quilt together for your graduating senior this spring or a care package for that kid off living in the college dorms. Country Garden Quilts of Ishpeming offers quality one of a kind fabrics, quilting books, patterns and batting. If you don’t know where to start, Country Garden Quilts even offers classes to help you design your masterpiece!
Save on quality fabrics for your next project with UPBargains.com and Country Garden Quilts.
Make a unique gift for someone this Christmas with Country Garden Quilts! Get a $15 certificate from UPBargains.com to use on any regularly priced Country Garden Quilts item. Buy your $15 certificate for just $9 on UPBargains.com or visit us at our office in Marquette. You can pick it up or we will send it right to your home!
Country Garden Quilts is located right on the highway at 1345 US-41, Ishpeming. For more information about classes or available products call (906) 485-5006.
