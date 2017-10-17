UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Local Story, The Legend of the Christmas Ship on Sale for 42% off!
Marquette, MI – October 17, 2017 – Christmas is only 73 days away! It’s time to start thinking about gifts and we’ve got just local gift on UPBargains.com! This season, give a signed copy of The Legend of the Christmas Ship book. Written by U.P. author Carl Behrend, the book is based off a true story of a family struggling to keep their Christmas Tree business alive. This book has a great plot with local relevance, love, triumph over tragedy, and of course Christmas!
Get a signed copy of The Legend of the Christmas Ship for just $11
Get on UPBargains.com to buy a copy of The Legend of the Christmas Ship for 42% off! The book full over 70 historic photographs written by a real Yooper is the perfect gift your the family. Save with UPBargains.com purchase on-line with paypal or visit us at our office in Marquette. Once you’ve reserved your copy, swing by and pick it up at Great Lakes Radio – 3060 US-41, Marquette, MI 49855.
UPBargains.com, saving you $4,000,000 and counting since 1998!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments