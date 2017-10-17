UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Local Story, The Legend of the Christmas Ship on Sale for 42% off!

Marquette, MI – October 17, 2017 – Christmas is only 73 days away! It’s time to start thinking about gifts and we’ve got just local gift on UPBargains.com! This season, give a signed copy of The Legend of the Christmas Ship book. Written by U.P. author Carl Behrend, the book is based off a true story of a family struggling to keep their Christmas Tree business alive. This book has a great plot with local relevance, love, triumph over tragedy, and of course Christmas!

Get on UPBargains.com to buy a copy of The Legend of the Christmas Ship for 42% off! The book full over 70 historic photographs written by a real Yooper is the perfect gift your the family. Save with UPBargains.com purchase on-line with paypal or visit us at our office in Marquette. Once you’ve reserved your copy, swing by and pick it up at Great Lakes Radio – 3060 US-41, Marquette, MI 49855.

UPBargains.com, saving you $4,000,000 and counting since 1998!

