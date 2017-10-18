UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: 50% off Midas Marquette $50 Certificates!
Marquette, MI – October 18, 2017 – Pretty soon we will be getting weather that is tough on your vehicle. If you already have something that needs to be replaced or repaired on your car, don’t wait until winter for it get worse! Save 50% with UPBargains.com and get a $50 Midas Marquette Certificate! At just $25, you save half on your next trip into Midas.
Midas is located at 2293 US-41 in Marquette, Michigan.
The certificate is good toward any service offered by Midas of Marquette! Order a certificate online with UPBargains.com or visit our Marquette office to purchase. We’ll keep the certificate for you at our station or send it to your home for easy shopping and easy savings. Once you get your certificate head over to the one-stop shop for a walk in or call ahead at (906) 226-3553.
Why pay more when you can save with UPBargains.com!
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments