UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: 50% off Midas Marquette $50 Certificates!

Marquette, MI – October 18, 2017 – Pretty soon we will be getting weather that is tough on your vehicle. If you already have something that needs to be replaced or repaired on your car, don’t wait until winter for it get worse! Save 50% with UPBargains.com and get a $50 Midas Marquette Certificate! At just $25, you save half on your next trip into Midas.

The certificate is good toward any service offered by Midas of Marquette! Order a certificate online with UPBargains.com or visit our Marquette office to purchase. We’ll keep the certificate for you at our station or send it to your home for easy shopping and easy savings. Once you get your certificate head over to the one-stop shop for a walk in or call ahead at (906) 226-3553.

Why pay more when you can save with UPBargains.com!

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments