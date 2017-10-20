UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: $10 Menu Certificates to 906 Sports Bar & Grill

Marquette, MI – October 20, 2017 – Grab dinner before tonight’s Marquette Senior High School Tailgate Party at 906 Sports Bar & Grill! Come down and try their weekly Burger Specials and tasty appetizers. Don’t forget Thursdays are trivia nights and Fridays are country night! Their food is great for a pre-game dinner or swing by after the tailgate for a dinner and some good music.

You can save 40% on your next visit to 906 with a $10 Menu Certificate from UPBargains.com! The certificate is good for any foot item on the 906 Sports Bar & Grill menu to help you save a bit while still supporting a local business. Visit UPBargains.com to purchase your certificate. You can pick it up at our office in Marquette or get it mailed to your home!

906 Sports Bar & Grill is located at 145 W. Washington Street in downtown Marquette. The bar is open every day from 11am until 2am. The bar also delivers Monday through Friday from 11am until 4pm. Call for takeout on (906) 273-0706.

