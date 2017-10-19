UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Manicure and Pedicure Combo for just $25 at Accents on Style!
Marquette, MI – October 19, 2017 – This weekend is Sweetest Day; do you have a plan? How about treating the special lady in your life to a manicure and pedicure from Accents on Style in Gwinn! This fresh new salon will make your lady feel right at home while they get to work on those nails. Linda will cut, shape and paint naturals work on the cuticles, and soften up skin! Plus, the package comes with a nice hand and foot massage!
Get a certificate to Accents on Style for Sweetest Day!
UPBargains.com has Manicure and Pedicure Combo certificates for Accents on Style for 44% off! This $45 value can be purchased for just $25 for the sweetest person in your life! Visit our online store to reserve your certificate.
Accents on Style is on W. M-35 in Gwinn. Call ahead to make appointments at (906) 346-5301.
