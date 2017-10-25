UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day – Save $600 on a Plow Package from Quality Car Care!
Get ready for winter with Quality Car Care and UPBargains.com.
Marquette, MI – October 25, 2017 – “Winter is coming…” Don’t get snowed in! Get ready for snowy season with a Plow Package from Quality Car Care Center in Marquette!
Quality Car Care Center provides quality snow plows and snow plow repairs to customers in Marquette, Negaunee, Munising, and other surrounding areas. If you’re looking for snow plow equipment that can withstand season after season of extreme weather and hard use, visit Quality Car Care Center today to check out their selection of industry leading plows like Western and Sno-Way. You can even use up to 2 at a time!
Now you can save $600 on this $2,800 package with UPBargains.com! Get on your computer or smartphone and visit UPBargains.com to get this amazing deal on a Plow Package from Quality Care Care for just $2,200! Order online and pick up the certificate at our Marquette office, or we will send it to your mailbox.
The experts at Quality Car Care Center will fit you with the right snow plow for your needs. Give them a call today at 906-228-8144.
Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!
Lauren has been with GLR for a few years now and does all of the new graphic materials for the websites. She is also a professional photographer and covers most of Great Lakes Radio events
No matter what event, Lauren will probably be there putting her camera in people's faces! Make sure to smile!
Lauren shoots predominately with a Nikon D7000 equip with 18-55mm and 55-200mm lenses, as well as a Tokina 11-16mm and an 8mm Rokinon Fisheye! Occasionally Lauren will shoot with a Canon Rebel T3i equip with 18-55mm and 75-300mm lenses.
Please feel free to check out Lauren's past and future posts on this Great Lakes Radio website.
Follow her on Facebook at /saddlebackphoto, Instagram at @saddlebackphotography or www.saddlebackphoto.com
Latest posts by Lauren (see all)
Comments
comments