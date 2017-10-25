UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day – Save $600 on a Plow Package from Quality Car Care!

Marquette, MI – October 25, 2017 – “Winter is coming…” Don’t get snowed in! Get ready for snowy season with a Plow Package from Quality Car Care Center in Marquette!

Quality Car Care Center provides quality snow plows and snow plow repairs to customers in Marquette, Negaunee, Munising, and other surrounding areas. If you’re looking for snow plow equipment that can withstand season after season of extreme weather and hard use, visit Quality Car Care Center today to check out their selection of industry leading plows like Western and Sno-Way. You can even use up to 2 at a time!

Now you can save $600 on this $2,800 package with UPBargains.com! Get on your computer or smartphone and visit UPBargains.com to get this amazing deal on a Plow Package from Quality Care Care for just $2,200! Order online and pick up the certificate at our Marquette office, or we will send it to your mailbox.

The experts at Quality Car Care Center will fit you with the right snow plow for your needs. Give them a call today at 906-228-8144.

Share Sunny 101.9 WKQS Content with World!









































Comments

comments