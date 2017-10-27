UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Initial Consultation and Exam at Essential Chiropractic
Don’t suffer, see Dr. Lasich about your pain.
Marquette, MI – October 27, 2017 – Don’t let the changing of the season get to you. The shift from warmer to colder temperatures can be hard on joints. If you’re feeling those aches and pains, get in to see Essential Chiropractic Spine & Nerve Clinic.
Dr. Michael Lasich is inviting new patients into the office for an initial consultation and exam. He’ll check you out and recommend the best course of action for your pain this season.
When you schedule your appointment, save 53% dropping the session to just $50! Use a Initial Consultation & Exam certificate form UPBargains.com to get your pain checked while saving big!
Live Healthy, Live Happy Essentials Chiropractic
Essential Chiropractic is located at 106 Rublein St, in Marquette, MI. Call to make an appointment at (906) 226-2583.
