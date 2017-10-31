UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Forest Roberts Theatre Constellation Tickets for $11

Marquette, MI – October 31, 2017 – Join the Forest Roberts Theatre for the journey through the store of Constellations, a futuristic romance by Nick Payne. This spellbinding journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know – delving into infinite possibilities and raising questions about the difference between choice and infinite possibilities and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny. Through a dizzying fugue to vignettes, Marianne and Roland’s relationship unfolds across time and space, with each variation sending them on an entirely new trajectory.

Purchase your General Admission Ticket to Constellations for just $11 on UPBargains.com! Our tickets are good for any showing of the play throughout November and you save almost 30%! Visit UPBargains.com to purchase your tickets to Constellations. You and pick your ticket up during our office hours 8:30a-5p M-F, or have it shipped to your home!

Show times:

Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 pm

Friday, November 10 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 11 at 1 pm

Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm

Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 pm

Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 18 at 1 pm

Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm

