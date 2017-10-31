UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Forest Roberts Theatre Constellation Tickets for $11
Marquette, MI – October 31, 2017 – Join the Forest Roberts Theatre for the journey through the store of Constellations, a futuristic romance by Nick Payne. This spellbinding journey begins with a simple encounter between a man and a woman. But what happens next defies the boundaries of the world we think we know – delving into infinite possibilities and raising questions about the difference between choice and infinite possibilities and raising questions about the difference between choice and destiny. Through a dizzying fugue to vignettes, Marianne and Roland’s relationship unfolds across time and space, with each variation sending them on an entirely new trajectory.
See Constellations a Futuristic Romance by NickPayne
Purchase your General Admission Ticket to Constellations for just $11 on UPBargains.com! Our tickets are good for any showing of the play throughout November and you save almost 30%! Visit UPBargains.com to purchase your tickets to Constellations. You and pick your ticket up during our office hours 8:30a-5p M-F, or have it shipped to your home!
Show times:
Thursday, November 9 at 7:30 pm
Friday, November 10 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 11 at 1 pm
Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 pm
Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 pm
Friday, November 17 at 7:30 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 1 pm
Saturday, November 18 at 7:30 pm
