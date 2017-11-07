UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: Get a Room at Brentwood Motor Inn in Marquette for just $45!
Marquette, MI – November 7, 2017 – Thanksgiving isn’t too far away. Having the family stay at your home can be fun, but sometimes it’s a bit much. Enjoy the holiday, see your family, and put them up at Brentwood Motor Inn!
Get a discounted room at Brentwood Motor Inn with UPBargains.com
UPBargains.com has $70 Certificates for a 2-bed room at Brentwood for just $45! Brentwood Motor Inn is conveniently located on US-41 across from Buffalo Wild Wings in Marquette. The motel offers clean quiet rooms with very friendly staff. Serve up a fantastic dinner at home and send the family back to Brentwood where they’ll have cable TV, wireless internet, microwave, refrigerator, continental breakfast, and at the door parking. The family can even use the certificate as a discount and pay the difference to upgrade to a large fully furnished room with a living room, dining room and kitchen.
Save over 35% on UPBargains.com with certificates to Brentwood Motor Inn! Purchase online then call ahead to make a reservation at (906) 228-7494.
