UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: 3-Week Class A CDL Tuition Certificates from Midwest Truck Driving School

Marquette, MI – November 9, 2017 – Are you looking to start a new career? Want something that will have you traveling around? Truck drivers are in high demand right now and you’ve got a way for you to get into the career while saving a little cash.

UPBargains.com has 3-Week Class A CDL Tuition Certificates that you can pick up and change your life. Get your Class A CDL with this 120-hour tractor trailer training course. The course consists of classroom instruction, yard maneuvers, and on-the-road driving experience. Tuition includes books, supplies, recruiters, and job placement. Midwest Truck Driving School will be with you from the first day of class, through DOT presentation, ELDT certificate, and final state skill test.

Purchase your certificate from UPBaragins.com, pick it up at our Marquette office, or have it mailed right to your home.

Get your career in gear with Midwest Truck Driving School in Escanaba!

