UPBargains.com – Deal of the Day: NMU First Nations Food Taster Tickets For Just $10

Marquette, MI – November 10, 2017 – Get out and enjoy a bit of the Upper Peninsula’s Native culture. The 17th Annual First Nations Food Taster returns to the D.J. Jacobetti Complex tonight! Try some indigenous foods at the dinner from 5 – 7pm with their reset menu.

Dinner will feature bison stew, turkey roast, venison, squash bisque, potato-corn-jalapeno soup, minty wild rice, sunbutter cookies, maple roasted pecans, cedar tea and more!This Dish Bag Event is designed to help our environment. Guests are encouraged to bring a set of reuseable dishware for the dinner and you’ll get your name entered in a raffle for prizes! There will also be entertainment including some drumming, dancing, and a silent auction.

Save now and support this great event with UPBargains.com! All proceeds from the benefit will go to the Native American Student Association, which promotes events related to Native American heritage and culture. Right now on UPBargains.com you can get your Food Taster Meal Ticket 33% off! For just $10, attend the event, enjoy a good meal, and help support the Northern Michigan University students.

If you have questions, call the Native American Studies Office at 227-1397

